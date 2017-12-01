UVA Students Host March Against Sexual Assault

The march will begin at the Rotunda on Dec. 1

University of Virginia students are hosting a march against sexual assault on Friday, December 1, as a response to recent allegations at the university.

Students will begin the march at the Rotunda, travel across the Lawn, and down to fraternity and sorority houses.

People from a diverse group of organizations will speak before and after the march and let students know that UVA is a safe space for people to report sexual assault or harassment.

“We understand that there are sexual assaults and harassment in all types of institutions, including our university landscape, so we wanted to create something where people could feel like they could open up and know that there's a community that stands with them,” says Francesca Callicotte, a third-year student at UVA.

The march will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 1, at the Rotunda.