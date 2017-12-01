UVA, Murray High School Students Present Russian Literature Findings at JMRL

A group of Albemarle County High School students teamed up with University of Virginia students on Friday, December 1, to present what they've learned throughout a semester-long collaboration project.

Murray High School students worked with the UVA students to dissect classic Russian literature. On Friday, the classes broke into four groups at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to present their findings.

“It’s about connecting lives, it’s about bringing people together, we live in an incredibly divisive time right now, that's clear to everyone, and this is just one opportunity to use the arts, to use literature to break down those walls,” says Andy Kaufman, a lecturer at UVA.

This program was founded after another program’s success in which University of Virginia students conducted similar efforts with incarcerated youth.