Virginia Organizing Calls for Expanded Medicaid Coverage

A Virginia activist group is calling attention to what it calls the "gap" in Medicaid coverage.

Members are pleading for action from lawmakers.

Across the commonwealth on Friday, December 1, members of Virginia Organizing, which is based out of Charlottesville, called on state legislators to expand Medicaid coverage.

They say there are too many hard-working people in the state who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but do not make enough to live comfortably while also paying for health insurance.

They say lawmakers must take action now to expand Medicaid and close this gap in coverage.

“There are so many people who are in that gap who are just floating, who are just working class people who don't have options because they can’t afford regular insurance but they apparently make too much money for Medicaid,” says Valerie Washington of Virginia Organizing.

The group says more than 30 other states have instituted an expanded Medicaid program.

Virginia Organizing is prompting people who fall in this gap to contact state legislators so they can share their stories.