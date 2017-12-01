Quantcast

Charlottesville Kicks Off Holiday Season with Grand Illumination

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Holiday Market in Water Street Garage Holiday Market in Water Street Garage
The Grand Illumination on Dec. 1 The Grand Illumination on Dec. 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The city of Charlottesville is kicking off December with a special holiday celebration on the Downtown Mall on Friday, December 1.

The Holiday Market was open for business earlier in the day in the Water Street Parking Garage, and the Christmas tree illumination ceremony is set to begin Friday evening.

More than 30 vendors set up shop in front of City Hall as shoppers browsed the holiday-themed items at the market while the Charlottesville Municipal Band played Christmas carols.

Other central Virginia bands will perform at the Grand Illumination beginning at 5:30, and there will also be crafts and family activities before the tree is officially lit.

“This event over the years has really grown; it used to be really just for the community what we could do but now with all the community support and the outpouring of support from businesses, organizations, and volunteers, this event is now about the community,” says Joe Rice, Charlottesville’s communications coordinator.

The Paramount Theater will offer a free showing of "A Christmas Story" after the tree lighting.

The tree lighting is expected to take place at 8 p.m.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

