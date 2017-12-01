Man Charged in Connection to KKK Rally Appears in Court

Members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK gather at Justice Park in Charlottesville (FILE IMAGE)

One of the last cases to be looked at from the July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville's Justice Park was nolle prossed in court on Friday, December 1.

That means the charge is essentially dropped but could come back to court at a later date.

Tracy Gene Redd was arrested back on July 8 for obstructing justice during that event.

Many of the defendants were accused of preventing the Klan members from entering the park to hold their permit-approved event.

The majority of those cases were also nolle prossed.

Two more people who face charges in connection to the KKK rally are due to appear in court on March 5.