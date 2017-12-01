Waynesboro Police Respond to Armed Bank Robbery

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

The Waynesboro Police Department responded to First Bank and Trust, located at 851 Lew DeWitt Blvd. at approximately 11:00 A.M. for an armed robbery.

Officers quickly arrived in the area and began a search for the suspect described by bank employees when a witness at a nearby business notified dispatch that a subject matching the description had jumped into a gray Toyota van and was driven away, eventually going west on I-64 from Rosser Ave.

This information, including the vehicle license tag was immediately relayed to other jurisdictions and within an hour the vehicle was stopped by a Rockbridge County Deputy just off I-81 at an Exon Pit Stop store in the 2800 block North Lee Highway, in that jurisdiction.

The vehicle was occupied by two adult males, and during the course of the stop a handgun along with money believed taken from the bank was recovered.

Both subjects have been detained and charges related to the Robbery are expected imminently.

More to come.