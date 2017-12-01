Albemarle County Public Schools Seek Feedback on FY 19 Budget

Albemarle County Public Schools Press Release:

Albemarle County Public Schools is beginning the development of its budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2018. A vital part of this process is receiving community input about educational programming and priorities for the new year.

Your views also will be helpful in improving the way in which the school division informs you about the budget process and decisions. Please take a moment to offer your opinions on all of these issues by taking this brief online survey:

Click here to take the survey.

The survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. Thank you for contributing!