Waynesboro Announces Street Closures for Christmas Parade

City of Waynesboro Press Release:

This Saturday, December 2, 2017, several downtown streets will be closed for the city’s annual Christmas Parade which begins at 6:00 pm. The closures will be removed as the parade route is cleaned, beginning with Main Street and Wayne Avenue. Roads are anticipated to be cleared and reopened by 9:00 p.m.



To ensure the safety of the participants and spectators, Race Avenue and Short Street will be closed beginning at 3:00pm, with all other road closures in effect at 5:30pm.



In addition, there will be no parking along the parade route. Vehicles not moved off the streets indicated in red on the map by 5:30 pm will be towed. Parking on these streets can resume after the parade for folks visiting downtown.