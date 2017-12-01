Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests Released

Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies, Protests ReleasedPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy has released an independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.
Jason Kessler files for Permit to Hold Unite the Right Anniversary Rally
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally, has applied for a permit to hold a 2-day anniversary rally in Charlottesville next August.
Charlottesville Community Reacts to UVA White Student Union Facebook Group
Some people in Charlottesville are coming forward upset about a Facebook group claiming to be a new White Student Union at the University of Virginia.
Group Calls for City to Pay Fine for Tarps Covering Statues
The legal battle continues over two Confederate statues in a pair of Charlottesville downtown parks. The same group that’s fighting to keep those statues downtown is calling on a judge to force the city to remove the tarps covering them.
Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December
Three counterprotesters from the KKK rally that took place in Charlottesville on July 8 will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.
Update: Charlottesville Judge Extends Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals will have to wait to see what happens next.
Congressman Garrett Shares Thoughts on What Constitutes Free Speech
Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett is making the rounds throughout the fifth district meeting with constituents. On Tuesday, October 17, he shared his thoughts on what happened in Charlottesville on August 12 from his office in Albemarle County.
Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.
