Heaphy to Give First Details of Independent Review of Charlottesville Rallies

Friday morning, former U.S. attorney Tim Heaphy will provide a first look at his independent review of the protests and rallies involving white nationalists and supremacists in Charlottesville.

Heaphy and the law firm of Hunton and Williams conducted the independent review over the last few months. A press conference is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

The attorneys looked at documentation, photos and video from the May torch rally, the KKK rally in July and the Unite the Right rally in August.

Heaphy will also present his report to City Council and the public at Monday night's meeting. That's set for 7 p.m. and a public hearing will follow.