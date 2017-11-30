Blacksburg to D.C. Bus Service to Start Picking Up Passengers in Staunton

A new bus service that goes from Blacksburg to Washington D.C. and back will begin picking people up in Staunton on Friday.

There will be two buses in each direction, which means two stops in Staunton every day, right in front of Martin's on Richmond Avenue.

The Virginia Breeze bus has a bathroom, power outlets at each seat, and free Wi-Fi.

"If you need to go up to Dulles to catch a flight and you don't want to pay for parking and you don't want to deal with the traffic...if you want to go all the way up to Union Station and do some shopping and see something at the Kennedy Center then come back the next day, this is the way to do it. You can let the driver worry about the traffic,” said Terry Brown, a transit project manager.

Tickets range from $15 to $50 and must be purchased online.