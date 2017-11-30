Quantcast

Blacksburg to D.C. Bus Service to Start Picking Up Passengers in Staunton

Posted: Updated:
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A new bus service that goes from Blacksburg to Washington D.C. and back will begin picking people up in Staunton on Friday.

There will be two buses in each direction, which means two stops in Staunton every day, right in front of Martin's on Richmond Avenue.

The Virginia Breeze bus has a bathroom, power outlets at each seat, and free Wi-Fi. 

"If you need to go up to Dulles to catch a flight and you don't want to pay for parking and you don't want to deal with the traffic...if you want to go all the way up to Union Station and do some shopping and see something at the Kennedy Center then come back the next day, this is the way to do it.  You can let the driver worry about the traffic,” said Terry Brown, a transit project manager.

Tickets range from $15 to $50 and must be purchased online.

  • Blacksburg to D.C. Bus Service to Start Picking Up Passengers in StauntonMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story