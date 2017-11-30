Augusta County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help Identifying Debit Card Theft Suspects

Surveillance photo of one of the suspects

Augusta County Sheriff's Office News Release:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of debit card information, and subsequent unauthorized charges.

The identities of two men are being requested. They were captured on surveillance cameras at the time the fraudulent purchases were made, October 29th, 2017 at a Walmart in Rockingham County.

Photos attached.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.