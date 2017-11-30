Virginia Schools Campaign Promotes Safe Holiday Driving

Virginia Schools Campaign Promotes Safe Holiday DrivingPosted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new campaign is about to get underway in Virginia schools to promote safe driving by teens during the holiday season.
"Steer Into The New Year, Drive Responsibly" is an effort to reduce teen fatalities during what has become a high-risk period for young drivers. Last year in Virginia, drivers aged 15 to 20 were involved in 16 fatal crashes during December, a sharp increase over December 2015, when six teen driver-involved fatal crashes occurred.
The new campaign will focus on peer-to-peer influence. Students at participating high schools will be asked to sign an online safe driving pledge and share the pledge with classmates, friends and loved ones they want to keep safe during the holidays.
The campaign is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out and Virginia State Police.
Schools Currently Registered in the 2017 “Steer Into the New Year—Drive Responsibly” Holiday Safety Campaign:
- Amherst County High School, Amherst Co.,
- Appomattox County High School, Appomattox Co.,
- Auburn Middle School, Montgomery Co.,
- Bluestone High School, Mecklenburg Co.,
- Boushall Middle School, Richmond City,
- Cave Spring High School, Roanoke Co.,
- Cave Spring Middle School, Roanoke Co.,
- Christiansburg High School, Montgomery Co.,
- Colonial Beach High School, Westmoreland Co.,
- Colonial Forge High School, Stafford Co.
- Drew Middle School, Stafford Co.,
- Eastern Montgomery High School, Montgomery Co.,
- Floyd County High School, Floyd Co.,
- Fort Defiance High School, Augusta Co.,
- Galileo Magnet High School, Danville City,
- George Wythe High School, Richmond City,
- Glenvar High School, Roanoke Co.,
- Halifax County High School, Halifax Co.,
- Heritage High School, Lynchburg City,
- Liberty High School, Bedford Co.,
- Louisa County High School, Louisa Co.,
- Louisa County Middle School, Louisa Co.,
- Luray High School, Page Co.,
- Magna Vista High School, Henry Co.,
- Mountain View High School, Stafford Co.,
- Narrows High School, Giles Co.,
- Page County High School, Page Co.,
- Page County Middle School, Page Co.,
- Park View High School, Mecklenburg Co.,
- Patriot High School, Prince William Co.,
- Poquoson High School, Poquoson City,
- Powhatan High School, Powhatan Co.,
- Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte Co.,
- Read Mountain Middle School, Botetourt Co.,
- Rodney Thompson Middle School, Stafford Co.,
- Tazewell High School, Tazewell Co.,
- Tazewell Middle School, Tazewell Co.
- Walker-Grant Middle School, Fredericksburg City.