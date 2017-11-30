Harrisonburg Prepares for Holiday Events on Friday, Dec. 1

Release from Harrisonburg:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The city of Harrisonburg is preparing to welcome the holiday season with a series of events on Friday.

This Friday, December 1, the Harrisonburg Fire Department invites the public to meet Santa over cookies and hot chocolate at Station 4, 210 E. Rock St. This will take place before the parade, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The holiday parade will travel southbound on Main Street and depart from the Rockingham County office building at 7 p.m. and end at City Hall. At the conclusion of the parade, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed will welcome the holidays with a tree lighting ceremony, followed by a holiday concert performed by James Madison University’s Marching Royal Dukes.

Street closures for the holiday parade will begin as early as 5 p.m. and remain in place until approximately 11 p.m. Main Street, from Martin Luther King, Jr. Way to Gay Street, will be closed, along with Court Square. Gay Street, from Mason Street to Noll Drive, will also be closed.

Additional information can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/holiday-parade.