Wednesday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Western Albemarle head coach Darren Maynard Western Albemarle head coach Darren Maynard
WAHS junior Caleb Perez WAHS junior Caleb Perez
Madison County junior Elijah Lewis Madison County junior Elijah Lewis

Boys Basketball
Fluvanna County 40, Turner Ashby 31
Handley 71, Harrisonburg 70
Western Albemarle 64, Madison County 36   
      Tommy Mangrum - 19 pts, 9 rebs

Girls Basketball
Buffalo Gap 42, Alleghany 29
Fluvanna County 54, Turner Ashby 46   
       Kyia Scott - 13 pts
Riverheads 52, Covington 35