Louisa, R.E. Lee, and Riverheads Preparing for VHSL Football State Semifinals

R.E. Lee is in the state semifinals for the first time since 1990

The R.E. Lee, Riverheads, and Louisa County football teams will all play in the VHSL state semifinals on Saturday.

Louisa (13-0) was out on the practice field Wednesday, preparing for its state semifinals match-up with Lafayette (12-1).

Lions head coach Mark Fischer says, "It's much different. We have no history. Usually you can have some idea of history of a team. I don't what they know about us but we know very little about them."

Senior quarterback Malik Bell says, "Lafayette has a good program, so we're just going to have to try our best, keep practicing hard. We're going to do our best to come out with a win."

Louisa beat the #1 ranked team in the state last week, as the Lions went on the road to knock off Dinwiddie 38-27.

A win on Saturday would put the Lions in the state championship game.

"Everybody is looking forward to playing in the state championship game," says Bell. "Everybody says they want a ring. You've got to work for what you want. We worked all offseason. We worked through the season. We've just got to keep on going."

Fischer says, "It's a possibility. We don't think about it. I haven't allowed myself to go there. About the time you do is about the time you get bit in the butt. We don't talk about it. We try not to anyway. I'm sure the kids do. That's not our focus now. It's just next guy, next team."

Louisa County will host Lafayette in the Class-4 semifinals on Saturday at 2pm in The Jungle.

R.E. Lee (12-1) will host Poquoson (10-3) in the Class-3 state semifinals on Saturday at 2pm at Gypsy Hill Park.

Junior RB/LB Garrett Lawler says, "We all take great pride in playing for Lee, and we all take great pride in doing well for our community, our school, and everyone who supports us."

"We feel pretty fortunate to be together for another week," says head coach Scott Girolmo. "That's what it's really about, is stealing extra time to spend with these guys."

Junior RB/S/WR Kavon Robinson says, "Saturday we have to come out and play great defense, and have another great offensive game."

The Leemen have won the most games in program history this season, and they are playing in the state semifinals for the first time since 1990.

Some of the players do have championship experience, as they played on last year's R.E. Lee's basketball state championship team.

Girolmo says, "A lot of the guys who won, who are out here now, have played in very high pressure situations, under a lot of stress and strain."

"They've been talking about it," says Lawler, "and they've been helping us out, and really just letting us know, you just have to play. You can't let it get to you, how big of a game it is."

Senior quarterback Jayden Williams played on the basketball team, and says, "They're two different sports, but the experience does help you stay calm during big moments. We really want a ring for football, and it would be a great time to get it."

Riverheads (10-2) will play at Essex (11-1) in the Class-1 semifinals on Saturday at 1:30 pm.

The Gladiators are the the defending state champions.

Riverheads also won the state title in 2000, 2006, and 2010.