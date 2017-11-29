Charlottesville Nonprofit In Need of More Bicycle Donations for Christmas

Folks come together every year to assemble donated bicycles for children in the Charlottesville area. However, an order mix up could mean fewer kids receive a bike this Christmas.

The Toy Lift has ordered geared bikes from Walmart for more than 10 years, and volunteers from Blue Ridge Cyclery and other area bike clubs have assembled them, and made sure that they are safe for children to ride Christmas morning.

"It's all local riders volunteering to help get kids on bikes. It’s everyone here that believes in bicycles locally that helps to make this happen every single year," said Blue Ridge Cyclery owner Shawn Tevendale.

Volunteers were gearing up for their annual bike build on Tuesday when they realized Walmart sent them beach cruisers, which aren't practical to ride in our hilly areas.

"You don't want to point fingers at anybody, but say ‘OK what can we do now to correct this?’ We've got to get this fixed. We've got to get these bicycles for these kids," said Toy Lift founder Tom Powell. “I want these children to be able to remember Christmas as a time of great joy and happiness."

The organizers were able to return the cruisers and get 300 bicycles from Walmart earlier Wednesday, November 29, but they are still in need of 140 12-inch and 16-inch wheel geared bikes.

With only two days until they are supposed to be delivered, the nonprofit is desperately trying to find a way to make sure 600 Christmas wishes come true.

“We're kind of running into crunch time,” Tevendale said.

Blue Ridge Cyclery in Charlottesville is offering 20-percent off of bicycles bought for Toy Lift. All you have to do is call the store, order a bike, and they will put it together and deliver it to the drop off on Friday.