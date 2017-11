Former University of Virginia soccer player Paddy Foss has been named the new head girls varsity soccer coach at St. Anne's Belfield.

Foss currently works at UVa for the Virginia Athletics Foundation.

He played at UVA from 2013-2016 and was a team captain. He also was a member of Virginia's 2014 national championship team.

Foss scored five goals and had seven assists during his junior and senior seasons at Virginia.

Foss has coached soccer with Athletes in Action and has mentored elementary school students through Athletes for Hope.

He's already begun work with the girls soccer team at STAB and will make his coaching debut on March 13th when STAB faces Virginia Episcopal.