Sidewalk Work Underway in Albemarle County

Construction is underway on two sets of sidewalks to connect neighborhoods and developments in Albemarle County.

Crews are digging the path along Barracks Road to add sidewalks on both sides of the street that will allow pedestrians to walk from the Barracks West Apartments to Westminster Road.

The county is also putting in sidewalks on the north side of Hydraulic Road from Georgetown Road to the Shops at Stonefield.

Both projects will also include pedestrian signals with timers to help people safely cross at intersections.

Drivers should watch out for occasional lane closures during the day until construction finishes by July.

Release from Albemarle County:

Albemarle County is pleased to announce that the Barracks Road and Hydraulic Road Sidewalk Projects are advancing to construction. This locally administered VDOT Revenue Sharing projects will construct approximately 1,700 feet of sidewalk on the north side of Hydraulic Road from Georgetown Road to the Stonefield Development east of Commonwealth Drive and two segments totaling approximately 1,650 feet of sidewalk along both sides of Barracks Road from the Barracks West Apartments to Huntwood Lane and from Georgetown Road to Westminster Road.

The projects also includes pedestrian signals with push buttons and countdown timers at the existing signalized intersections of Barracks Road and Georgetown Road and Hydraulic Road and Commonwealth Drive. Construction began last week and is scheduled to be completed on both projects no later than July 1, 2018.

Early activities on both roads will consist of tree removal (which may occur on weekdays as well as on weekends), erosion controls installation, sanitary sewer and water relocation, and storm sewer installation. Motorists should expect occasional lane closures along Hydraulic Road and flagging closures along portions of Barracks Road, between the hours of 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Please use caution in all work zones, obey signs, watch out for workers and slow down.

For more information please refer to the County project website www.albemarle.org/HydraulicBarracksSidewalk or contact John Anderson, Senior Project Manager, by phone at (434)-872-4501 x 3069 or by email atjanderson2@albemarle.org.