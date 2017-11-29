Albemarle County Makes Requests to Legislators Ahead of General Assembly

Delegates Landes, Toscano, and Bell attend a luncheon with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is making requests to state representatives ahead of the upcoming session of the General Assembly.

The board held a luncheon with several state delegates Wednesday, November 29. The county is asking for legislation that would prevents armed protests, like the Unite the Right rally, from happening again.

Supervisors specifically asked for Albemarle County to be added to the list of localities in which carrying specified loaded weapons is prohibited.

"This would help with the future demonstrations that might occur in numerous jurisdictions, and I think a little more local authority to jurisdictions to control some of the mayhem we saw here on August 12th," said 57th District Delegate David Toscano.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors also addressed concerns over rural access to broadband internet and the Children's Services Act.