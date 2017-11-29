Jason Kessler files for Permit to Hold Unite the Right Anniversary Rally

Jason Kessler files for Permit to Hold Unite the Right Anniversary RallyPosted: Updated:
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally, has applied for a permit to hold a 2-day anniversary rally in Charlottesville next August.
Kessler filed a city of Charlottesville special event application request asking for a permit to hold a 2-day rally in Emancipation Park on August 11 - August 12, 2018.
In the application, he describes the event as a "rally against government civil rights abuse and failure to follow security plans for political dissidents" and "we are opposing any changes to Lee (Emancipation) Park and memorializing the sacrifices made by political dissidents in Lee Park August 12th, 2017."
Three people died following the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2017. Heather Heyer died after police say James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio drove a car into a crowd of pedestrians at the intersection of 4th and Water streets. Virginia State Police Lieutenant Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates died when a helicopter that was part of the public safety response to the rally crashed.
Miriam Dickler, the city of Charlottesville spokesperson, says that permit is being reviewed but did not offer any timeline for making a decision.
Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos says she is angry at Kessler’s decision. "Well I don't know what's wrong with someone who has an event in which three people are killed by the people they've invited. And they want to try it again? He's got a lot of nerve.”
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer issued the following statement: “On this development I believe public safety should be our paramount concern, with the benefit of the recommendations from the Heaphy report and upcoming advice from our counsel on how to reform our permitting for public events. I won’t have any other comment until I’ve been able to confer carefully with my colleagues, our staff, and counsel.”
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Jason Kessler files for Permit to Hold Unite the Right Anniversary Rally
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right rally, has applied for a permit to hold a 2-day anniversary rally in Charlottesville next August.
-
Charlottesville Community Reacts to UVA White Student Union Facebook Group
Some people in Charlottesville are coming forward upset about a Facebook group claiming to be a new White Student Union at the University of Virginia.
-
Group Calls for City to Pay Fine for Tarps Covering Statues
The legal battle continues over two Confederate statues in a pair of Charlottesville downtown parks. The same group that’s fighting to keep those statues downtown is calling on a judge to force the city to remove the tarps covering them.
-
Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December
Three counterprotesters from the KKK rally that took place in Charlottesville on July 8 will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.
-
Update: Charlottesville Judge Extends Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals will have to wait to see what happens next.
-
Congressman Garrett Shares Thoughts on What Constitutes Free Speech
Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett is making the rounds throughout the fifth district meeting with constituents. On Tuesday, October 17, he shared his thoughts on what happened in Charlottesville on August 12 from his office in Albemarle County.
-
Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.
-
Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to Records
An agreement is in the works to help the former federal prosecutor tasked with reviewing a trio of white supremacy events in Charlottesville over the summer.
-