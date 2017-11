Fluvanna County High School is beginning its search for a new head football coach.

Steve Szarmach has stepped down after three years as head coach saying he "wants to do what's best for the program."

Szarmach will stay at Fluvanna as the head coach of the boys track team and as a physical education teacher.

The Flucos had a record of 3-27 in Szarmach's three seasons and did not win a game in the Jefferson District.

2015: 0-10

2016: 1-9

2017: 2-8

The Flucos haven't made the playoffs since 2000.

Szarmach has been at FCHS as physical education teacher for the past ten years.

Fluvanna athletic director Scott Morris says Fluvanna is currently taking resumes and applications for its head coaching job until December 15th.