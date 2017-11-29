Wildlife Grant Program Awards $55k to Connect Youth to Outdoors

Photo courtesy of the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries website

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Wildlife Grant Program has awarded more than $55,000 to fund 27 projects to connect youth to the outdoors.

Projects include fishing, archery, wildlife viewing, boating, shooting sports, hunting and trapping.

The program began in 2014 and provides a funding source to nonprofits, schools and government agencies. Over the last four years, the program has funded 128 projects.

The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia contributed $5,000 to the grant program this year. Executive Director Jenny West said connecting children to Virginia's natural resources and outdoor sporting opportunities is one of the most impactful ways the organization can make a difference.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

From the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries website:

The following organizations received 2017 awards and program activity dollar amounts included:

Archery – $7,507 (4)

Boating – $8,397 (4)

Fishing – $10,520 (4)

Hunting – $3,300 (2)

Shooting Sports – $3,325 (2)

Trapping – $2,500 (1)

Wildlife Viewing – $19,466 (10)

Archery

Amherst County Department of Planning and Zoning

Mecklenburg County 4-H

Orange County Parks and Recreation

The Greenbow Foundation

Boating

BSA Sea Scout Ship 1935

James River Park

Hoffler Creek Wildlife Foundation

The Friends of Hungry Mother State Park

Fishing

Friends of Reston for Community Projects

Lloyd C. Bird High School

Blue Ridge Discovery Center

Patrick Henry High School

Hunting

King George Outdoor Club

Virginia Hunter Education Association

Shooting Sports

Scott County Outdoor Team

Goochland 4H Shooting Education

Trapping

Virginia Trappers Association

Wildlife Viewing