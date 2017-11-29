Wildlife Grant Program Awards $55k to Connect Youth to Outdoors

Wildlife Grant Program Awards $55k to Connect Youth to OutdoorsPosted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Wildlife Grant Program has awarded more than $55,000 to fund 27 projects to connect youth to the outdoors.
Projects include fishing, archery, wildlife viewing, boating, shooting sports, hunting and trapping.
The program began in 2014 and provides a funding source to nonprofits, schools and government agencies. Over the last four years, the program has funded 128 projects.
The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia contributed $5,000 to the grant program this year. Executive Director Jenny West said connecting children to Virginia's natural resources and outdoor sporting opportunities is one of the most impactful ways the organization can make a difference.
From the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries website:
The following organizations received 2017 awards and program activity dollar amounts included:
- Archery – $7,507 (4)
- Boating – $8,397 (4)
- Fishing – $10,520 (4)
- Hunting – $3,300 (2)
- Shooting Sports – $3,325 (2)
- Trapping – $2,500 (1)
- Wildlife Viewing – $19,466 (10)
Archery
- Amherst County Department of Planning and Zoning
- Mecklenburg County 4-H
- Orange County Parks and Recreation
- The Greenbow Foundation
Boating
- BSA Sea Scout Ship 1935
- James River Park
- Hoffler Creek Wildlife Foundation
- The Friends of Hungry Mother State Park
Fishing
- Friends of Reston for Community Projects
- Lloyd C. Bird High School
- Blue Ridge Discovery Center
- Patrick Henry High School
Hunting
- King George Outdoor Club
- Virginia Hunter Education Association
Shooting Sports
- Scott County Outdoor Team
- Goochland 4H Shooting Education
Trapping
- Virginia Trappers Association
Wildlife Viewing
- Apple Ridge Farm, Inc.
- Virginia Association for Parents of Children with Visual Impairments
- Blue Ridge Discovery Center
- Halifax County FFA
- Laurel Lane Elementary School
- Loudoun County Public Library
- Maymont Foundation
- New River Land Trust
- Pinchbeck Elementary School
- Gap4Lyfe Mentorship Program, Inc.