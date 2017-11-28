Quantcast

Gerrymandering Documentary Viewing Informs Citizens of Redistricting Issue

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
The documentary discusses the effects of gerrymandering on elections The documentary discusses the effects of gerrymandering on elections
The audience participated in a discussion following the viewing The audience participated in a discussion following the viewing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Waynesboro are discussing the effects of rigged district borders in elections.

The Wayne Theatre hosted a viewing on Tuesday, November 28, of “GerryRIGGED: Turning Democracy On Its Head,” followed by a discussion with the filmmaker and lobbyist.

The documentary talks about gerrymandering in Virginia, which is the manipulation of district lines that’s usually done to protect incumbent politicians in elections.

A redistricting reform lobbyist says it's a bi-partisan problem with a bi-partisan push to solve it.

"Elections have to matter,” says Brian Cannon of One Virginia 2021. “We don't want politicians picking their voters. We want voters picking their politicians. And right now we live in a system where these districts should belong to Virginians but they don't. They belong to the incumbent politicians."

One Virginia 2021 is an organization that brings together concerned Virginians that discuss the status of redistricting efforts in the commonwealth.

The movie “GerryRIGGED” is available online.

  • Gerrymandering Documentary Viewing Informs Citizens of Redistricting IssueMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story