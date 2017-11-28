Gerrymandering Documentary Viewing Informs Citizens of Redistricting Issue

The audience participated in a discussion following the viewing

The documentary discusses the effects of gerrymandering on elections

People in Waynesboro are discussing the effects of rigged district borders in elections.

The Wayne Theatre hosted a viewing on Tuesday, November 28, of “GerryRIGGED: Turning Democracy On Its Head,” followed by a discussion with the filmmaker and lobbyist.

The documentary talks about gerrymandering in Virginia, which is the manipulation of district lines that’s usually done to protect incumbent politicians in elections.

A redistricting reform lobbyist says it's a bi-partisan problem with a bi-partisan push to solve it.

"Elections have to matter,” says Brian Cannon of One Virginia 2021. “We don't want politicians picking their voters. We want voters picking their politicians. And right now we live in a system where these districts should belong to Virginians but they don't. They belong to the incumbent politicians."

One Virginia 2021 is an organization that brings together concerned Virginians that discuss the status of redistricting efforts in the commonwealth.

The movie “GerryRIGGED” is available online.