UVA Holds Demo for LiveSafe App to Improve Students' Safety

The University of Virginia is discussing how to ramp up safety following the summer’s violent events.

On Tuesday, November 28, UVA hosted a discussion with students to see what it can do better to help students feel safer.

The event featured a live demonstration of an app that would improve safety at the university.

Students think overall it would be a great addition to the university's current emergency notification system.

The app UVA demonstrated on Tuesday night is called LiveSafe.

Kristina Anderson, the app's co-founder, is a survivor of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting.

“She is the most critically injured survivor of that, was shot three times, and has a really powerful story in terms of what happened to her and she has since now dedicated herself not only to campus safety in general but is very much focused on the power of prevention,” says Ann Cynamon of LiveSafe.

Anderson is focused on preventing incidents that could happen at colleges nationwide.

One feature of the technology is that it works in tune with other apps.

“The fact that the app already integrates TransLock, Safe Ride, all of those things that we deal with day-to-day, the fact that this app brings it all together in one space would be really convenient for students,” says Taylor Overton, a third year student at UVA.

It also has a feature called SafeWalk that allows users to see if their friends make it home safely, whether it’s from the library or a bar.

“At UVA, we have a pretty strong community, sense of community, and sense of trust and this is one of those ways to actually put that into practice and really keep each other accountable as friends, making sure that people are getting places safely,” says Logan Brich, a third year student at UVA.

After a torchlit rally led by white nationalist Richard Spencer that took place at the university on August 11, students think reevaluating how they receive emergency notifications is important.

“It’s always helpful to bring out more information and be able to share that with all students even - like they said the ability to push notifications out to people who aren't even in the geographic location,” says Overton. “This would have been really helpful to communicate with students who were back home.”

So far, 70 percent of University of Virginia students are already covered by the app.

Tuesday night’s demo was an opportunity to get students’ feedback on if they think the app could actually be beneficial.

The university has yet to make a final decision on where or not it will actually partner with LiveSafe.