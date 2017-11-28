High School Basketball Season Tips Off, Tuesday's Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
STAB 82, Flint Hill 76
Charlottesville 71, Jefferson Forest 56
Orange County 62, William Monroe 46
Waynesboro 58, Fluvanna County 42
Tandem Friends 94, Covenant 90
Madison County 49, Luray 29
Nelson County 63, Buffalo Gap 51
Monticello 65, Cumberland 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 56, Cumberland 17
Waynesboro 59, Fluvanna County 54
William Monroe 69, Orange County 32 Sam Brunelle: 38 points
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Western Albemarle 36
Flint Hill 58, STAB 49
Spotswood 56, Albemarle 17
Covenant 46, Tandem Friends 14
Fort Defiance 62, R.E. Lee 32
Buffalo Gap 46, Nelson County 25
Miller School 61, Seton School 36