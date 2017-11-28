Harrisonburg City Council Selects Next City Manager

City of Harrisonburg Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – Harrisonburg City Council has selected its next leader to serve as city manager. Eric D. Campbell has been chosen by Harrisonburg City Council to be the city manager for the city of Harrisonburg.

“We had a pool of incredibly talented professionals apply for this position,” explained Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “Throughout the selection process, Mr. Campbell’s experience and skills continued to rise to the top and during the interview it was apparent that he was an ideal fit for our community. I am looking forward to the leadership he will bring to Harrisonburg.”

Although most recently serving as an assistant city manager in Dallas, Texas, Campbell is no stranger to Virginia. He grew up in Richmond and served in local government administration for the cities of Petersburg and Portsmouth. Prior to working in Dallas, Campbell was an assistant city manager in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Campbell completed his bachelor’s degree at Hampton University and earned his Master in Public Administration from Syracuse University. He is also a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

“Harrisonburg is a great community and I am looking forward to continuing the partnerships that have already been developed,” explained Eric D. Campbell, Harrisonburg city manager. “I am looking forward to working with City Council, the excellent staff members, and individuals within the community.”

This search process began when Kurt Hodgen, former city manager, announced his plan to retire on October 31. Hodgen served the city for more than 15 years.

Approximately 150 people applied for the job and Harrisonburg City Council selected the top six candidates to interview. From that candidate pool, three were then asked to come for a second round of interviews after which time Eric D.

Campbell was ultimately selected. Campbell’s official first day will be on January 16, 2018 and he will earn a salary of $175,000.