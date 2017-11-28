Trial Delayed for Augusta County Man Facing Abduction Charges

An abduction case trial is delayed for the third time in Augusta County.

John David Shover II was scheduled to have a bench trial on Tuesday, November 28, in Augusta Circuit Court.

Now he is asking for a jury trial.

He was set to take a plea on two previous occasions.

The 46-year-old faces abduction, gun, and sex charges for an incident that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, he held two people against their will and fired shots to try to force them to have sex with each other.

That jury trial is now set for April 10th, 2018.