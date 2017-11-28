Quantcast

3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During Bicentennial

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Three University of Virginia students were found guilty on Tuesday, November 28, for their actions that interrupted the university's bicentennial celebration.

The students blocked a screen used during the event and unfurled a banner that read "200 years of white supremacy."

Police arrested Hannah Russell-Hunter, Lossa Zenebe, and Joshua Williams for trespassing.

They were each given a fine of $100.