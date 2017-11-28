3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During Bicentennial

3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During BicentennialPosted: Updated:
Student unfurled this banner at UVA's bicentennial
The three students were found guilty
Each has to pay a $100 fine
3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During BicentennialMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story