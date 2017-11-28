3 UVA Students Found Guilty for Trespassing During Bicentennial

Each has to pay a $100 fine

The three students were found guilty

Three University of Virginia students were found guilty on Tuesday, November 28, for their actions that interrupted the university's bicentennial celebration.

The students blocked a screen used during the event and unfurled a banner that read "200 years of white supremacy."

Police arrested Hannah Russell-Hunter, Lossa Zenebe, and Joshua Williams for trespassing.

They were each given a fine of $100.