Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen Resort

Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen ResortPosted: Updated:
Several condos at Wintergreen Resort were affected by the fire
The damages are likely to be costly
The fire occurred on the evening of Nov. 27
Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen ResortMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story