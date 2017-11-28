Firefighters Respond to Heavy Fire at Wintergreen Resort

The fire occurred on the evening of Nov. 27

The damages are likely to be costly

Several condos at Wintergreen Resort were affected by the fire

Several condos at Wintergreen Resort are nothing but charred ruins after a fire swept through part of North Ridge.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, November 27, a passerby noticed smoke coming from one of the units and, with limited phone service, had to drive to find help.

Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire coming through the roof of the condo building.

Two of the condos were reportedly occupied at the time and one person had to be assisted out due to mobility issues.

A total of 35 firefighters from the surrounding area responded to get everything under control.

“Certainly the structure is salvageable, it can be repaired, but I would imagine this is the type of fire that would be measured by hundreds of thousands, not tens of thousands, of dollars in damage,” says Curtis Sheets, chief of Wintergreen Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters say it took them about an hour to get the fire under control, but the fire wasn't fully extinguished until about midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported and the people affected are now staying at the Mountain Inn.