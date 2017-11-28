LOCKN' Festival Donates More Than $30K to Charities

In honor of "Giving Tuesday," LOCKN' Festival organizers donated more than $30,000 to local and national charities.

Since the festival started 5 years ago, the group has made it a priority to give back to the communities it serves.

With the help of festival goers, organizers were able to raise money for 17 organizations and the Heal Charlottesville Fund, which supports victims of the events on August 11 and 12.

“What we did was convinced all of the bands to allow their music to be streamed for free, and all that money went to the Heal Charlottesville Fund, and that was close to $19,000,” said LOCKN' Festival Cofounder Dave Frey.

Over the last 5 years, the effort has raised a total of $167,000 for various charities.