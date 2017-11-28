Page County Woman Faces 12 Additional Sexual Assault Charges

Virginia State Police Press Release:

CULPEPER, Va. – A Page County woman has been charged with 12 sexual assault charges in addition to the 34 she already faces in Orange County. On Tuesday (Nov. 28), Virginia State Police served Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, Va., with four counts of object sexual penetration, four counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile by a custodian.

The additional indictments were handed up by a Spotsylvania County grand jury. Rothgeb continues to be held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.



In October 2017, Rothgeb turned herself in to state police after being indicted by an Orange County grand jury on 34 sexual assault counts. Those included seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.



The original and latest charges stem from two females have come forward to state police investigators concerning alleged sexual abuse during Rothgeb’s tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office initiated its investigations in the summer of 2016.

Rothgeb, a former youth softball coach for Orange County High School, has coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Rothgeb has no recent affiliation with the Orange County High School.



Anyone with information about Rothgeb or her charges are encouraged to contact the State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.