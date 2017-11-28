Charlottesville Judge Sentences 2 Men in Bolling Ave. Shooting

Two men convicted in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager in downtown Charlottesville earlier in the year are receiving their punishment.

Quintus Brooks and Tyrek Dimitri Wells appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Tuesday, November 28, for their sentencing. Brooks entered an Alford plea - meaning he admits there is enough evidence to convict him - to a charge of unlawful wounding back in June, while Wells pleaded guilty to the same charge two months later.

Brooks, Wells, and Cy-Lamarr Rojas were arrested in connection to a shooting of a 17 year old in the area of 6th Street SE and Bolling Avenue on March 16. The teenager was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced both Brooks and Wells to a 5-year prison sentence, but with four of those years suspended. They also get credit for time already served, so both men will only spend about eight more months behind bars.

Authorities had originally charged Brooks and Wells with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Wells was also facing a felony count of eluding police. Rojas was charged with malicious wounding, as well as possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

The victim was later arrested by detectives for his role in the incident, following his release from the hospital. The teenager was charged with attempted malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case against Rojas is still making its way through the legal system. He is scheduled to be in court on December 21. Rojas is expected to enter a guilty plea.