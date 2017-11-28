VDOT Seeking Input on Replacement of Rt. 629 Bridge in Fluvanna County

Virginia Department of Transportation News Release:

CULPEPER — The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing on the proposed replacement of the Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch in Fluvanna County.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fluvanna County Public Library, 214 Commons Boulevard, Palmyra.

No formal presentation is planned at the open house style hearing. VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project. The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project’s timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing.

VDOT proposes to replace the 48-year-old bridge, which will require Route 629 to be closed to through traffic with a posted detour for approximately 12 months. The existing timber deck, steel girder bridge, which was built in 1969 and is considered structurally deficient, has a posted 3-ton weight restriction. Once construction is complete, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Howard Tomlinson, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through Dec. 23. Email comments can be sent to Howard.Tomlinson@vdot.virginia.gov.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

More information about the projects can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/629bridge.asp.