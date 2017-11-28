Excavation Blasting near Richmond Ave. in Staunton to Take Place Nov. 29 and Dec. 1

City of Staunton Media Alert:

There will be blasting at a site along Richmond Ave. and Community Way from 10:50 to 11:05 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 29 and Friday, Dec. 1 (see map embedded below).

This is a continuation of the site excavation work that began on Nov. 14.

The following roads are expected be closed for no longer than 10 minutes:

Richmond Ave., both directions from Community Way to National Ave.

Community Way, from DuPont Credit Union to Martin’s

Bell and Alta streets

Customers and staff of Community Bank, McDonough Toyota, and Peeler Oil will be asked to stay inside during the shot.

The Staunton Police Department and Staunton Fire & Rescue will be on site to direct traffic and manage the blast respectively.