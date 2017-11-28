Emergency Crews Respond to Truck into 5th Street Gas Station

Emergency Crews Respond to Truck into 5th Street Gas StationPosted: Updated:
Scene of an accident at a gas station along 5th Street.
Scene of an accident at a gas station along 5th Street.
Scene of an accident at a gas station along 5th Street.
Emergency Crews Respond to Truck into 5th Street Gas StationMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story