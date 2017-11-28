Emergency Crews Respond to Truck into 5th Street Gas Station

Scene of an accident at a gas station along 5th Street.

A gas station along 5th Street is cleaning up after a pickup truck crashed into it.

Crews were called out to the Tiger Fuel Market along 5th Street around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, November 28.

According to Charlottesville police, a person standing outside was hit by the truck. The victim was taken to the hospital, though police said he was not seriously injured.

The structure itself is believed to be safe, though the store manager said it will be closed for a day or two. Building crews are on the scene, assessing the damage. Fuel pumps appear to be open.

Police are investigating the accident.