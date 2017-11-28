University of Virginia Professor Accused of Sexually Harassing Students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A University of Virginia English professor says he is preparing a response to allegations that he sexually harassed female students in the school's creative writing program.

A university spokesman, meanwhile, says John Casey's employment status remains unchanged as the school investigates two complaints from former students who claim Casey, an award-winning writer, inappropriately touched students and subjected them to crude sexual remarks.

One of Casey's accusers, Emma Eisenberg, tweeted Nov. 10 that she had filed a complaint about Casey. Eisenberg claims Casey sexually harassed her and other students from 2012 to 2014.

The Chronicle of Higher Education reported last week that a second former student filed a similar complaint anonymously this month alleging harassment by Casey from 2009 to 2010, according to a letter that the university sent to Eisenberg.

