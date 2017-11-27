Quantcast

#18 'Hoos Top Wisconsin 49-37 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The 18th ranked Virginia basketball team defeated Wisconsin 49-37 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge from John Paul Jones Arena Monday night.

Kyle Guy reached double digit points for the sixth time this season as he finished with a game high 17 points.

Devon Hall was second with 16 points as he went 2-of-3 from three-point range. 

"We've seen a lot of different guys shine on different nights," says Guy. "I really think that says a lot about, if I'm having an off shooting night, someone else can go get a bucket and Devon has been very consistent, so I think we have a lot of people who can score. Once we find our identity, it'll start being a little smoother."

It was seventh straight game in which Virginia held an opponent to under 50% shooting.

The Badgers shot just 31.3% and were 3-of-20 from beyond-the-arc.

"Its tough," says Hall. "We played three good teams in a row, so just being able to sustain the effort level and the energy level is tough, but you got to find a way to battle it out."

Virginia returns to action this Saturday when it host Lehigh at JPJ for a noon tip off.

