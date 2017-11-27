Augusta County Man Faces Charges Involving Assaulting Law Enforcement

Vehicle with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE IMAGE)

An Augusta County man who was accused of repeatedly ramming his car into deputies’ cars was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, November 27.

Sixty-one-year-old William Walter Grim, Jr. of Tonsler is facing four counts of assaulting law enforcement and eluding police.

According to investigators, police started chasing Grim in Shenandoah County last August.

The pursuit allegedly ended at mile marker 224 in Augusta County with both southbound lanes shut down.

That's when deputies say Grim rammed his car into their cars.

Deputies allegedly fired shots at Grim's tires and broke a window using a Taser to get him out.

Grim is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.