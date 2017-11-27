Redistricting Advisory Committee Chooses School Overcrowding Solution

We now have a better idea of what's going to happen with some schools that are overcrowded in Albemarle County.

The Redistricting Advisory Committee has chosen its final recommendation on what to do with Greer, Woodbrook, and Agnor-Hurt elementary schools.

On Monday, November 27, the committee met inside Agnor-Hurt Elementary School.

The scenario chosen to help with overcrowding was called "C5."

Under this decision, 34 students will be moved from Greer to Agnor-Hurt and 113 students will be moved from Greer to Woodbrook. A further 72 Agnor-Hurt students will be moved to Woodbrook. With this plan, 219 students will be impacted by these changes.

It also provides some room for growth for Agnor-Hurt in the future.

“They're looking at available capacity and I think C5 provided the most equal distribution of that room for future growth,” says Rosalyn Schmitt, of Albemarle County Schools. “So it allowed enough seats at each school for future growth.”

Monday night’s meeting was the committee’s last one.

The recommendation will now go to the superintendent, who will bring her thoughts to the school board.