Rt. 603 in Albemarle Closed at Lynch River Bridge

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

CULPEPER — The Route 603 (Plunkett Road) bridge over the Lynch River in Albemarle County was closed this afternoon following a bridge inspection that revealed additional deterioration of the bridge’s structural members.



The bridge will remain closed until repairs can be made. Bridge engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation will immediately begin developing a repair plan but the bridge will remain closed until those repairs are complete. Prior to the closure, the bridge was posted for a nine-ton weight limit.



Signs advising of the closure and the detour route will be posted at the intersections nearest to the bridge in both Albemarle and Greene counties. Motorists should use Route 663 (Simmons Gap Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) as an alternate route. Private entrances on both sides of the bridge will remain accessible.



For more information about VDOT’s structure and bridge program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.