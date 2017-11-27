Journalist Shaun King Discusses Racial Injustice at Paramount Theater

A journalist and activist is in Charlottesville to discuss racial and social injustice at the Paramount Theater on Monday, November 27.

Monday night’s discussion is called "Civil Rights Today: The New Civil Rights Movement.”

Its keynote speaker took a particular interest in Charlottesville after its summer of violence.

Shaun King is a journalist and activist who’s noted for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He is speaking about social injustice issues after the Unite the Right rally that happened in town.

Charlottesville’s Legal Aid Justice Center is hosting the talk.

Its executive director says speaker Shaun King played a role in identifying some white supremacists.

“He took a particular interest in the events of the Charlottesville summer, and he's actually instrumental in helping to identify some of the white supremacists who attacked the anti-racist protesters," says Mary Bauer, executive director of the LAJC. "So he felt a deep kinship with us and we really wanted him to come here and talk about these issues with us,”

Bauer went on to say that some of its clients and community groups wanted to talk about the issues that Charlottesville faces, like the role of the police, and the lack of affordable housing.

The talk is sold out, but there’s a chance to get a ticket in the standby line if you arrive early enough. The talk will end at 8 p.m.