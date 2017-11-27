Protest Held Outside 5th District Congressman Garrett's Albemarle County Office

Citizens in central Virginia are expressing their frustration with Congressman Tom Garrett’s support for the GOP tax reform bill.

Members of Indivisible Charlottesville gathered outside the 5th District representative's office in Albemarle County Monday, ahead of the Senate's expected vote on tax reform this week.

Garrett voted for the bill that passed the House on November 16. Members of indivisible Charlottesville and other protesters held signs expressing frustration that Garrett is supporting a plan they say only benefits the wealthiest. Protesters say it will have a negative effect on students, teachers, and families who are adopting children.

Kat Maybury, an organizer with Indivisible Charlottesville, said, "I’m middle class. I think there's a really good chance that my taxes will go up. I'm also someone who's gonna be dependent on Medicare and Social Security in just a few years, so I’m definitely scared."

Garrett was not in his Albemarle County office Monday while the protesters were there. We reached out to him and his staff, but his office declined to provide any comment.