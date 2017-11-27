Governor McAuliffe Announces 15 New Jobs in Augusta County

11/27/2017 Release from the Commonwealth of Virginia Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:

RICHMOND – Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Hutchins & Hutchins, a SWaM-certified small business that assembles and distributes cleanroom supplies and equipment, will invest $224,000 to expand in Augusta County. The company is adding government and industrial contracts and will expand its warehouse to accommodate the growth. The project will create 15 new jobs.

“Located in the heart of the beautiful Shenandoah Valley at the intersection of I-64 and I-81, Augusta County offers strategic access to transportation networks and national and global markets, providing an ideal location for distribution companies like Hutchins & Hutchins,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Ensuring that small businesses have the opportunity for growth and success in the commonwealth is an important component in our efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy. We thank Hutchins & Hutchins for its commitment to the commonwealth, and look forward to a continued partnership.”

Hutchins & Hutchins™, is a small, woman-owned, 21,000-square-foot cleanroom supply facility company that assembles and distributes cleanroom supplies and equipment. In addition, the company custom packs and co-packs supplies for the aerospace, biotech, food, government, medical, optical, pharmaceutical, and tissue bank industries. To fulfill customers’ supply needs, staff works with industry leaders, such as Kimberly Clark, Texwipe, Veltek, and Micronova, as well as smaller firms specializing in cleanrooms and associated components.

“Hutchins & Hutchins has been a valuable corporate steward in the Shenandoah Valley region and will undoubtedly continue to benefit from the commonwealth’s strategic location, competitive business climate, and strong labor pool,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Virginia’s distribution industry employs nearly 80,000 and is growing, and close proximity to East Coast and Midwest markets makes Augusta County a prime location for this important sector. Supporting businesses of all sizes is vital to a healthy economy, and we’re proud Hutchins & Hutchins will benefit from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.”

“Home grown, home based. Virginia exemplifies both,” said Rebecca Wiseman, President of Hutchins & Hutchins, Inc. “From the beginnings in the basement of the family home in 1984 to the current day location in hometown Waynesboro, Virginia, Hutchins & Hutchins, Inc. has experienced tremendous growth. And with continued growth in the government, pharmaceutical fields, and the recent opening of HutchMed Medical Supply (a division of Hutchins & Hutchins™ ) expansion is a must. With the experience and capabilities of our current staff, and with our anticipated new hires, our employee base will serve as a strong support for our continued growth. Working with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Augusta County on the growth and opportunity incentives they were able to offer was the icing on the cake to staying in Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Hutchins & Hutchins’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. Augusta County will match the VJIP funding awarded to the company to support the expansion project.

“As a business-friendly locality, Augusta County is always thrilled to see hard work, dedication and perseverance turn into company growth,” said Tracy Pyles, Chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “Hutchins & Hutchins’ expansion is a testament to the strength of small business and the positive effect they have on a healthy economy.”

Carolyn Bragg, member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and representative of the South River district where Hutchins & Hutchins is located, added, “I know the time and dedication needed to run a business from day-to-day. We are very fortunate to live in a community where small businesses can grow, expand and thrive.”

“Small business is vital to the unique economy of the Shenandoah Valley,” said Delegate Richard Bell. “Augusta County’s prime location, convenient access to two major interstate highways, and our skilled and diverse workforce make it a wonderful place for businesses to succeed. I am thrilled that Hutchins and Hutchins has been able to grow and thrive here and I wish them nothing but success with this expansion.”