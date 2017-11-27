Staunton Celebrates the Season with Christmas Parade

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Staunton, where Santa Claus will pay a visit on Monday, November 27.

The Staunton Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m. at the corner of Augusta and Frederick streets, and will continue down Frederick, Market, and Beverly streets.

Bands, floats, dancers, and more will bring to life the theme "A Blue Ridge Christmas.”

If you can't make it out to Staunton, you can enjoy the parade via a Parade Cam by Lingo Networks.

The parade route and surrounding streets close at 5 p.m. Monday.