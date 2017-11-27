Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House Benefits from Cyber Monday Shoppers

Over the last year, the house says its raised over $1,000

Several central Virginia organizations and charities will be benefiting from Amazon customers this holiday season.

Amazon Smile helps reel in financial donations while you make your purchases on its site.

It doesn't cost customers any extra cash.

Amazon Smile works pretty much like the normal Amazon site with one exception: When you log on, you have to identify where you want a portion of your sales to go.

Amazon Smile currently donates .5 percent of your sale to that desired charity or organization, like Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House.

“The dollars we get help to fund our organization, every dollar is precious so from not only the house program where we're trying to take care of 19 families a night, to the meals program, and everything else we do, these dollars are precious,” says Rita Ralston, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

Over the past year, the Ronald McDonald House says it’s raised more than $1,000 from people using the service when they shop.

If you shop on Amazon on Monday, November 27, you can pick from a list of organizations just by logging onto the Amazon Smile website and selecting a charity of your choice.