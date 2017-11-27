Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House Benefits from Cyber Monday Shoppers

Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House Benefits from Cyber Monday ShoppersPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House
Over the last year, the house says its raised over $1,000
Charlottesville's Ronald McDonald House Benefits from Cyber Monday ShoppersMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story