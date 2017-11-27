Anne Shumate Williams Considers Hiring New Attorney for Appeals Process

The owner of an animal rescue in Orange County who allowed dozens of horses, cats, dogs and chickens to deteriorate and die is considering hiring a new attorney to appeal her convictions.

Anne Shumate Williams (also known as Anne Goland) went before a judge at Orange Circuit Court Monday, November 27. She is appealing 18 of the 22 animal cruelty charges she was found guilty of in general district court on November 1.

Authorities had discovered over a hundred animals at Peaceable Farm during a raid conducted on October 19, 2015. Shumate Williams eventually surrendered over 80 horses, 28 cats, and 7 dogs over the course of a few days.

The judge in the animal cruelty case had sentenced Shumate Williams to complete 18-months active jail time, though she would only serve a total of nine months because the charges are misdemeanors.

Shumate Williams told the courtroom Monday that she hasn't decided if she'll use the same attorneys. She has switched out attorneys several times before between the animal cruelty and the 13 counts of embezzlement that she still faces.

Investigators believe Shumate Williams had taken funds that were meant for Peaceable Farm, which was operating as a nonprofit.

An attorney status hearing is scheduled for December 7, the same day Shumate Williams is expected to go on trial for embezzlement.