UVA Basketball Ranked #18 Making Season Debut in AP Top 25 Poll

The undefeated UVa basketball team (6-0) is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season today, debuting at #18. Duke is ranked #1.

This is the second straight season Virginia has started the season with a 6-0 record.

Virginia plays host to Wisconsin (3-3) in the Big-Ten/ACC Challenge Monday night at JPJ at 9pm on ESPN2.

It'll be the third time UVa has faced Wisconsin in the Challenge. The two teams have split the two previous meetings.

Virginia has a record of 11-6 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The 'Hoos beat Ohio State last year 63-61.

Virginia is a 7.5 point favorite for tonight's game vs Wisconsin. The Badgers, like Virginia, like to slow the pace of the game down. The Over/Under is set at 122 points so expect a game in the low 60's.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Team, Record, Points, Previously ranking

1. Duke (65) 8-0 1625 1

2. Kansas 5-0 1531 3

3. Michigan St. 5-1 1481 4

4. Villanova 6-0 1435 5

5. Notre Dame 6-0 1297 13

6. Florida 5-1 1272 7

7. Kentucky 6-1 1179 8

8. Wichita St. 4-1 1134 6

9. Texas A&M 6-0 1130 16

10. Miami 5-0 1001 11

11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12

12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14

13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9

14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10

15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17

16. Baylor 5-0 576 22

17. Louisville 4-0 568 19

18. Virginia 6-0 510 -

19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23

20. Arizona St. 6-0 383 -

21. Xavier 5-1 370 15

22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 -

23. TCU 6-0 133 -

24. Alabama 5-1 128 25

25. Creighton 5-1 124 -

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary's (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.