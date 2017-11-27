Louisa Co. Health Dept. Launches New Sexual Health & Family Planning Clinics

11/17/2017 Release from the Louisa County Health Department:

(Louisa, Va.) – In an effort to increase access to testing for common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and family planning services, like birth control and cervical cancer screenings, the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s (TJHD) Louisa County Health Department is expanding Sexual Health and Family Planning Clinic hours to offer additional morning and evening options.

Beginning immediately, the new clinic hours will provide testing for STI’s such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C virus. The clinics will also provide cervical cancer screenings and birth control options.

Sexual Health and Family Planning Clinics

Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

By appointment only

First Thursday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Same day appointments available and walk-ins welcome

Third Tuesday of every month from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Same day appointments available and walk-ins welcome

Louisa County Health Department

540 Industrial Drive

Louisa, VA 23093

Louisa County Health Department nurses decided to change the clinic hours to include more opportunities in the community for testing and access to birth control.

“We are offering these additional hours to make it easier and more convenient for people to access sexual health and family planning clinic services,” said Keila Rader, TJHD Public Health nurse supervisor for Louisa and Fluvanna health departments. “We are excited to now offer morning, afternoon, and evening clinic hours!”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, people can call 540-967-3703 or visit www.TJHD.org.