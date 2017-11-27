Culpeper Teen Charged with Shooting Police Cruiser

11/27/2017 Release from the Culpeper Police Department:

On Friday, November 24, 2017 between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm, the Culpeper Police Department responded to the area of James Madison Highway for a report from a citizen who believed that their vehicle window had been shot by a BB gun.

When officers arrived in the area to investigate, one of the responding officers reported that a shot had struck the police cruiser’s windshield causing damage.

Officers canvassed the area and began investigating where the shots had come from. During the course of the investigation, the officers determined that the shots were coming from a residence in the 600-block of Highview Court.

Officers made contact at this residence and detained several juveniles related to both shooting incidents. Several BB guns were recovered including the BB gun used in the shootings.

Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department responded to the scene. Detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews.

The Culpeper Police Department charged a 14 year old juvenile with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle and felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The juvenile is being held at Blue Ridge Detention Center. Additional charges are pending for this incident.

Chief Jenkins states, “We are very fortunate that nobody was hurt during these incidents and that those responsible were located.”

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information related to these incidents is asked to contact Sergeant K. Tooley at 540-829-5518 or callers can contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 540-727-0300.